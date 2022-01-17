Man arrested over death of baby girl in Yorkshire just before Christmas

The 24-year-old was arrested following the death of a baby in the Intake area of Sheffield in the week before Christmas.

He has since been bailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police revealed over the weekend that officers were called at 9.54am to a house in Intake following reports from Yorkshire Ambulance Service that a baby was in cardiac arrest.

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of the young girl

The baby was taken to hospital, where she later died.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 9.54 am on Saturday, December 18 to a house in the Intake area of Sheffield following reports from the ambulance service that a baby was in cardiac arrest.

“The girl was taken to hospital where she sadly died.