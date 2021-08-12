Man attacked at Runswick Bay after fight between dogs being walked on the beach

A man walking his dog with his wife was assaulted after their pet was involved in a fight with other dogs.

By Grace Newton
The beach at Runswick Bay

The incident happened on the beach at Runswick Bay, near Whitby, on Wednesday (August 11) at around 4pm.

Three small black dogs were being walked by a group of three men and became involved in an altercation with the couple's own dog.

The victim was then struck by one of the men and suffered a cut to his face.

Poliice are trying to trace the group and have released a description of the main suspect, who was white, 5' 10'' tall. aged in his late 30s to early 40s and wearing a grey or black T-shirt and orange shorts.

Anyone who was on the beach at the time or has any information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Harvey Ross. You can also email [email protected] Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210179163.