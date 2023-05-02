All Sections
Man attacked by balaclava-clad men with machetes in Yorkshire snicket

A man was seriously assaulted by balaclava-clad men wielding machetes in a Yorkshire snicket, police have said.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:36 BST

The victim was left with a serious injury to his face after being attacked in the snicket between Wellbeck Drive and Tanner Hill Road in Bradford at around 4pm on April 4.

West Yorkshire Police said: “The victim was with his friends when three unknown males wearing balaclavas ran into the alleyway with machetes. The victim was assaulted by one of the suspects and has received a serious injury to his face which required hospital treatment.

“Officers from Bradford CID are appealing for witnesses and if anyone was in the area at the time who may have seen something suspicious to come forward.”

A man was assaulted in a snicket in Yorkshire in AprilA man was assaulted in a snicket in Yorkshire in April
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1112 of April 4, online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus or alternatively by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111