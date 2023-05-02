A man was seriously assaulted by balaclava-clad men wielding machetes in a Yorkshire snicket, police have said.

The victim was left with a serious injury to his face after being attacked in the snicket between Wellbeck Drive and Tanner Hill Road in Bradford at around 4pm on April 4.

West Yorkshire Police said: “The victim was with his friends when three unknown males wearing balaclavas ran into the alleyway with machetes. The victim was assaulted by one of the suspects and has received a serious injury to his face which required hospital treatment.

“Officers from Bradford CID are appealing for witnesses and if anyone was in the area at the time who may have seen something suspicious to come forward.”

A man was assaulted in a snicket in Yorkshire in April