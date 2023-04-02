Man carrying handgun and knife detained by armed officers at police station for threats to kill as ball-bearings fired

A man carrying a handgun and a knife was detained at a Bradford police station on Saturday morning after a ball-bearing firing weapon was discharged.

Officers responded to a report of a man believed to be carrying a weapon at the helpdesk in Trafalgar House Police Station, Nelson Street, Bradford.

A man had attended the helpdesk at the police station brandishing a handgun and a knife, police said.

Helpdesk staff retreated to a place of safety and armed officers arrived on scene a short time later and the man was safely detained.

The 29-year-old man was arrested for firearm offences and threats to kill and remains in police custody at this time, police confirmed.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Officers have recovered a knife and gas-powered ball bearing gun from the scene and have confirmed the gun was discharged whilst the man was in the helpdesk.

Detective Chief Inspector, Andy Farrell of Bradford District Police said: “Thankfully, no one was hurt during the incident and our helpdesk staff are receiving welfare support.

“We know members of the public were in the vicinity of the helpdesk at the time and are keen to speak to anyone who may have information.

“Armed officers attended within a very short time frame, which allowed us to quickly and safely resolve the incident.

“We can confirm this was an isolated incident which poses no wider threat to the public.

“The helpdesk will be closed for several hours, and members of the public are encouraged to contact us by phone or online or attend another helpdesk if they prefer face to face contact.

“We will issue an update in due course, when the helpdesk is re-opened.”