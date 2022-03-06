Police were called to St Leonard's Road in Girlington following reports of a disturbance involving a large group of individuals.

Two officers were assaulted and later treated for their injuries in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency assistance was requested and additional units responded.

Two officers were assaulted after police were called to St Leonard's Road, Girlington, Bradford, following reports of a disturbance involving a large group of individuals.

Four men were arrested with one being charged with assault. He is due to appear in court later this month.

West Yorkshire Police have said they are aware of a video circulating on social media of an officer being attacked.

Appropriate support has been put in place with regard to the welfare of the officers assaulted, and additional high visibility patrols are in the area to provide reassurance to local residents.

Chief Inspector Bash Anwar of Bradford District Police, said: "West Yorkshire Police condemns any violence towards its staff and all such incidents will be investigated thoroughly.