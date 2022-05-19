Man charged with attemped murder after woman stabbed near Indian takeaway in Selby

The incident occurred near the Balti House takeaway on Flaxley Road in the early hours of May 18.

The man, who is local to Selby, has been remanded in custody untl his next court appearance.

North Yorkshire Police said: "The woman was assisted by two members of the public in the area before emergency services arrived and we are appealing for them to come forward as key witnesses, as we believe they could have key information which will assist the investigation.

Flaxley Road, Selby

"The woman was transported to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries and is in a stable condition.

A 25 year old Selby man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody.