Man charged with attemped murder after woman stabbed near Indian takeaway in Selby

A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was knifed in a terrifying attack in Selby.

By Grace Newton
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 4:05 pm
Updated Thursday, 19th May 2022, 4:07 pm

The incident occurred near the Balti House takeaway on Flaxley Road in the early hours of May 18.

The man, who is local to Selby, has been remanded in custody untl his next court appearance.

North Yorkshire Police said: "The woman was assisted by two members of the public in the area before emergency services arrived and we are appealing for them to come forward as key witnesses, as we believe they could have key information which will assist the investigation.

Flaxley Road, Selby

"The woman was transported to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries and is in a stable condition.

"If you witnessed the incident or helped the woman before emergency services arrived or if you have any other information that would assist our investigation, please get in touch by emailing: CID [email protected] or call 101, press option 2 and ask for York CID. Ref: 12220084582."