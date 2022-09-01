Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marcus Hamlin, 30, was arrested and charged following an incident in Harborough Way in Manor, Sheffield, in the early hours of the morning of August 30.

A 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds and a head injury, and a 13-year-old girl was also found with stab wounds and a head injury. Both were taken to hospital where their conditions are not deemed to be life threatening.

Hamlin, of Dawlands Close in Sheffield, has been remanded in custody pending a court date.

Police have charged a man with two counts of attempted murder

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are still keen to speak to any witnesses, in particular a person who was seen driving a dark coloured car along Harborough Way at the time of the incident, as they may hold vital information to help ongoing enquiries.”