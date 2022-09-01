Man charged with attempted murder after 13-year-old girl and woman stabbed in 'domestic incident'
A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a woman and a 13-year-old girl were stabbed in Yorkshire.
Marcus Hamlin, 30, was arrested and charged following an incident in Harborough Way in Manor, Sheffield, in the early hours of the morning of August 30.
A 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds and a head injury, and a 13-year-old girl was also found with stab wounds and a head injury. Both were taken to hospital where their conditions are not deemed to be life threatening.
Hamlin, of Dawlands Close in Sheffield, has been remanded in custody pending a court date.
Most Popular
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are still keen to speak to any witnesses, in particular a person who was seen driving a dark coloured car along Harborough Way at the time of the incident, as they may hold vital information to help ongoing enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 4 of August 30, 2022. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.