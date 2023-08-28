Man charged with attempted murder after car crashed into garden wall
A man has been charged with a number of serious offences after a car crashed into a garden wall in Yorkshire.
Cleveland Police were called to deal with the crash on Tithe Barn Road in Stockton on Thursday (August 24) following reports a vehicle had crashed into a garden wall. A 34-year-old man was arrested and has now been charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder.
He has also been charged with causing actual bodily harm, assault on an emergency worker, section 39 assault, theft and criminal damage.
Having appeared at court over the weekend, he was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Teesside Crown Court on September 25.