Man charged with attempted murder after domestic-related attack on woman seriously injured
A man is due to appear in court today charged with attempted murder in relation to a domestic-related attack on a woman in Wakefield on Saturday.
Benjamin Swindells, 29, of Muirfield Drive, Wakefield, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court charged in relation to an incident in Barnsley Road, Wakefield, where a woman in her twenties was seriously injured.
The victim is continuing to receive treatment in hospital, police said.
Detectives from Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit will be supporting an application for Swindells to be remanded in custody pending further court hearings.