Man charged with conspiracy to commit murder after shooting in Liversedge

A man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a shooting in Liversedge.

Umar Ditta, from Wakefield, has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Police at the scene of a shooting in Liversedge.

The 25-year-old man arrested on Friday and the 24-year-old man arrested on Saturday have been released under investigation in connection with the shootings.

The 30-year-old man arrested on Saturday remains in police custody.

Two men were taken to hospital following the shooting at around 7.10pm on Huddersfield Road on November 4.

The road was closed at its junction with Lumb Lane as police investigated, while extra officers have been deployed to the area to reassure the community.

Officers at the time said a 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old man received gun-shot wounds, and were taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

West Yorkshire Police's major enquiry team are continuing to investigate, and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Filtergate.