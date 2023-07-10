Man charged with distributing downloadable stickers to “stir up racial hatred”

A man linked to far-right group Patriotic Alternative has denied stirring up racial hatred.

Samuel Melia is charged with distributing downloadable versions of stickers which were “intended to stir up racial hatred” between April 2019 and April 2021.

The 33-year-old is also accused of intentionally encouraging or assisting racially aggravated criminal damage by distributing material for the Hundred Handers, an anti-immigration white nationalist group, during the same period.

Melia pleaded not guilty to both offences at Leeds Crown Court on Monday.

The court heard the charge of stirring up racial hatred relates to an allegation that Melia “published or distributed a series of downloadable electronic versions of stickers which were threatening, abusive or insulting, intending thereby to stir up racial hatred”.

He was charged following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.