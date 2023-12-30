Man charged with murder of Chris Marriott who was hit by car trying to help stranger in Sheffield
A 32-year-old woman remains in hospital in a serious condition following the incident, South Yorkshire Police said.
A police statement said: "Hassan Jhangur, 23, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield was arrested and has since been charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder.
"He remains in police custody”.
Jgangur is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday, December 30.
Mr Marriott had gone to the aid of a woman lying unconscious on Wednesday but was hit by a vehicle which ploughed into a crowd.
His family said in a statement: “Chris was a wonderful husband, dad, brother, uncle – and friend to many.”
“The circumstances of his death, although tragic and unfathomable to us, his family, show the sort of man he was – to go to help rather than to turn away."