A man has been charged with the murder of father-of-two Chris Marriott, 46, who died after being hit by a car while trying to help a stranger in Yorkshire.

A 32-year-old woman remains in hospital in a serious condition following the incident, South Yorkshire Police said.

A police statement said: "Hassan Jhangur, 23, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield was arrested and has since been charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder.

"He remains in police custody”.

Chris Marriott, 46, and his wife Bryony Marriott. Mr Marriott died when he was hit by a vehicle that then ploughed into a crowd during a disturbance, after he went to the aid of a woman he spotted lying unconscious in the street in College Close, in the Burngreave area of Sheffield, on Wednesday.

Jgangur is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday, December 30.

His family said in a statement: “Chris was a wonderful husband, dad, brother, uncle – and friend to many.”