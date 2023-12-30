All Sections
Man charged with murder of Chris Marriott who was hit by car trying to help stranger in Sheffield

A man has been charged with the murder of father-of-two Chris Marriott, 46, who died after being hit by a car while trying to help a stranger in Yorkshire.
By Dave Higgens and Rachel Vickers-Price
Published 30th Dec 2023, 07:56 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2023, 07:56 GMT

A 32-year-old woman remains in hospital in a serious condition following the incident, South Yorkshire Police said.

A police statement said: "Hassan Jhangur, 23, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield was arrested and has since been charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder.

"He remains in police custody”.

Chris Marriott, 46, and his wife Bryony Marriott. Mr Marriott died when he was hit by a vehicle that then ploughed into a crowd during a disturbance, after he went to the aid of a woman he spotted lying unconscious in the street in College Close, in the Burngreave area of Sheffield, on Wednesday.Chris Marriott, 46, and his wife Bryony Marriott. Mr Marriott died when he was hit by a vehicle that then ploughed into a crowd during a disturbance, after he went to the aid of a woman he spotted lying unconscious in the street in College Close, in the Burngreave area of Sheffield, on Wednesday.
Jgangur is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday, December 30.

Mr Marriott had gone to the aid of a woman lying unconscious on Wednesday but was hit by a vehicle which ploughed into a crowd.

His family said in a statement: “Chris was a wonderful husband, dad, brother, uncle – and friend to many.”

“The circumstances of his death, although tragic and unfathomable to us, his family, show the sort of man he was – to go to help rather than to turn away."