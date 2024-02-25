Man charged with murder of father-of-two in Sheffield after eleven arrests made

Kevin Pokuta, a father of two children aged just seven-months and two-years-old, was fatally shot on Page Hall Road, Page Hall in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023, and died the following day

On December 12, 2023, Kevin Pokuta was shot on Page Hall Road, Sheffield.

The father-of-two was taken to hospital but died the following day (Dec 13).

Since his death, police have made eleven separate arrests, with the last one being described as “significant”.

On Sunday (Feb 25), Jake Brown, from Sheffield, was charged with murder, conspiracy to rob and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The 22-year-old has also been charged with attempted murder of a second person who was in the car at the time of the shooting.

Brown will appear in court on Monday (Feb 26).

Following the eleventh arrest, Senior Investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell called it “significant” in connection to Kevin’s murder.

DCI Bowell said: “A number of people were directly involved in the events leading up to Kevin’s death and bear responsibility.

“One person fired that gun and caused Kevin’s fatal injuries. We suspect we now know the identity of that person and will continue to build a case to prove or disprove that.

“We are anticipating further arrests. Previously, six men have previously been arrested on suspicion of murder and four women on suspicion of assisting an offender.”

She explained that all eleven people remain on police bail and police believe the arrest of the 22-year-old will “bring further evidence and ensure justice is served for Kevin and his family”.

She added: “Despite the time of night, we know that there were people in the vicinity and knowledge within the local community about what happened.

“This investigation is complex, and remains ongoing. We urge anyone, with even the smallest piece of information to come forward – it could make a real difference to the investigation.”