Man charged with murder of missing Yorkshire woman makes first crown court appearance

Emily Sanderson’s body was discovered at an address in the Hillsborough area of Sheffield on May 30.
On Wednesday, Mark Nicholls, of Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, appeared at the city’s crown court accused of murdering 48-year-old Ms Sanderson.
Ian Goldsack, prosecuting, said the alleged offence is “believed to date from May 19 this year”.
Nicholls, 43, spoke only to confirm his name during the brief hearing and was not asked to enter a plea to the charge.
Judge Sarah Wright adjourned the case until a pre-trial hearing on September 8, and set a provisional trial date of January 8.
Nicholls was remanded in custody.
South Yorkshire Police previously said Ms Sanderson’s body was discovered inside a property in Crofton Avenue on May 30 and that she died of head injuries.
She had been reported missing to police on Thursday May 25, after she had not been seen or heard from since the previous Friday.