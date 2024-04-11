Habibur Masum, 25, of Leamington Avenue, Burnley, has been charged with the murder of Kulsuma Akter in Bradford on Saturday (Apr 6).

He was charged on Wedneday night (Apr 10) and is due to appear in Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (Apr 11).

West Yorkshire Police has made five other arrests in connection with the murder of Kulsama, who was stabbed to death as she walked along Westgate in Bradford at the junction with Drewton Road at 3:21pm on Saturday. She was taken to hospital but died from her injuries.

A 23-year-old man arrested in the Cheshire area on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail.

Four other men were arrested in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire on suspicion of assisting an offender and drug offences. The men aged 23, 26, 28, and 29, from the West Midlands area, are currently in custody.