Man charged with murder of Yorkshire woman found in house after being missing a week

A man has been charged with the murder of woman found in a house in Yorkshire.

Emily Sanderson’s body was found inside a property in Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, Sheffield at around midday on Tuesday, May 30.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell said Ms Sanderson, 48, was reported missing on Thursday May 25 after she had not been seen or heard from since Friday May 19.

A forensic post mortem examination determined she died of head injuries.

Emily Sanderson's body was discovered in a property in Crofton Avenue in Hillsborough, Sheffield, at around midday on Tuesday.

Ms Bowell said: “Emily’s family and friends are understandably devastated by her death.

“We are carrying out our inquiries with the respect and compassion that Emily and her loved ones deserve, while we work as quickly as we can to identify and locate those responsible for causing her harm."

Detectives charged a Mark Nicholls, 43, man with her murder on Saturday, June 3.

He will appear before court tomorrow (Monday 5 June).

