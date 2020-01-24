Man charged with murdering one of Britain’s worst paedophiles in a prison in Yorkshire

A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murder of one of Britain’s worst paedophiles in a prison in Yorkshire.

Richard Huckle died at HMP Full Sutton, near Pocklington, in East Yorkshire, on October 13 last year, reportedly fatally stabbed in his cell.

Paul Fitzgerald of HMP Wakefield was charged on Friday with the murder of Huckle, who was given 22 life sentences at the Old Bailey in 2016 for an unprecedented number of offences which he committed against children aged between six months and 12 years.

Fitzgerald is due to appear via video link at Beverley Magistrates Court on Wednesday February 5.

Huckle, a freelance photographer, from Ashford in Kent, abused 191 youngsters, and also sold sickening images of his depravity on the dark web on the internet.

In online posts, Huckle bragged that it was easier to target impoverished children in Malaysia than those from wealthy Western backgrounds.

He was arrested when he was stopped at Gatwick Airport en route to spend Christmas with his family in 2014, after Australian authorities tipped off officers from the UK’s National Crime Agency.

At the time of his arrest, he was writing a guide to teach fellow paedophiles how to abuse children and avoid detection.

Officers seized his encrypted laptop and managed to uncover more than 20,000 indecent pictures and videos although there were other files they were unable to crack.