BREAKING
Man dies after being detained by police in Yorkshire on Monday

A man has died after being detained by police in Yorkshire on Monday.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 13th Jun 2023, 07:45 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 07:45 BST

At around 4:30pm on Monday June 12, officers detained a man on Wembley Road in Doncaster.

Road closures are in place on Marsh Road and Wembley Road in Doncaster while officers carry out their enquiries.

While in police custody he became unresponsive and stopped breathing according to police.

A man has died after being detained by police in Yorkshire on Monday.
The man was taken to hospital by ambulance where he later died.

His family has been informed and is being supported, police said.

As with all deaths in police custody, a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.