A man has died after being detained by police in Yorkshire on Monday.

At around 4:30pm on Monday June 12, officers detained a man on Wembley Road in Doncaster.

Road closures are in place on Marsh Road and Wembley Road in Doncaster while officers carry out their enquiries.

While in police custody he became unresponsive and stopped breathing according to police.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance where he later died.

His family has been informed and is being supported, police said.