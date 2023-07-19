Man dies after suffering head injury in assault outside Tam Tam Cafe Bar in Hull

A 66-year-old man has died after an attack outside a bar, police said.

Officers were called to attend a bar on Sunday July 9 on Anlaby Road, Hull, following an assault.

Police were called at approximately 1.20am to reports that a man was found to have sustained a serious head injury outside of Tam Tam Café Bar after being assaulted.

The man, aged 66, was immediately taken to hospital to receive medical treatment where he died from his injuries on Tuesday July 18.

Michael Bangura, 42, from Hull was charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at court at a later date.

The officer leading the investigation is Detective Inspector Mick Keech, from our Major Crime Team, who said: “Following on from yesterdays developments, we are currently continuing with lines of enquiry whilst in consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service as the investigation progresses.

“The victim's family are currently being supported by specialist trained officers at this incredibly difficult time, and our thoughts remain with them as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

“I would like to thank members of the public who have already assisted with our investigation, and we continue to ask anyone with any further information to come forward.

“If anyone was in the area around the time of the incident or anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage that may assist with our enquiries, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 55 of 9 July.”