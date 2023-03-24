Man dies after two cars collide on Yorkshire canal bridge and hit couple walking past

A man has died after two cars collided in Skipton and struck a couple walking past.

North Yorkshire Police said: “At around 3.45pm on Wednesday 22 March, two cars – a silver Subaru Forester and a silver Toyota Avensis – were involved in a collision on Belmont Bridge on Swadford Street in Skipton.

"The collision resulted in one of the cars leaving the road, which then collided with two pedestrians, an 80-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman who were visiting the area from West Yorkshire.

"Very sadly, despite the efforts of the emergency services who attend, the male pedestrian died at the scene. The female pedestrian was taken to Airedale Hospital with head injuries. She has since been discharged from hospital and is being cared for by family and supported by specially trained officers.

Belmont Bridge, Skipton

"A man in his 80s who was driving one of the vehicles involved, has been arrested in relation to the collision. He has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

"Officers from the Major Collision Investigation Team are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to get in touch. They’d particularly like to speak to anyone who may have captured dash cam footage of the incident.

"Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to email [email protected] or dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Sergeant 1065 Nicola Peters. Please quote reference number 12230051684.”

