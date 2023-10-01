All Sections
Man dies and another in critical condition after 3am stabbings in Halifax

One man has died and another is fighting for his life after three men were stabbed in the early hours of Sunday morning in Halifax.
By Joseph Draper, PA
Published 1st Oct 2023, 12:18 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 12:18 BST

Officers were called to the “serious incident” in Commercial Street at 3.48am following reports that three men had been assaulted, West Yorkshire Police said.

All three were rushed to hospital with stab wounds where one of them died shortly after.

A second man is in a critical condition while the third is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A force statement said: “There is a significant police scene in place in the town centre while police conduct specialist searches and forensic inquiries.

“The public and local businesses are thanked for their patience at this time.

“The investigation is in its very early stages and further information will be released in due course.”