One man has died and another is fighting for his life after three men were stabbed in the early hours of Sunday morning in Halifax.

Officers were called to the “serious incident” in Commercial Street at 3.48am following reports that three men had been assaulted, West Yorkshire Police said.

All three were rushed to hospital with stab wounds where one of them died shortly after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second man is in a critical condition while the third is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Man dies and another in critical condition after 3am stabbings in Halifax

A force statement said: “There is a significant police scene in place in the town centre while police conduct specialist searches and forensic inquiries.

“The public and local businesses are thanked for their patience at this time.