North Yorkshire Police described the chase as “a rare one for us – even in rural North Yorkshire".

Shortly after 8pm on Wednesday, roads policing officers were on mobile patrol on the A173 between Stokesley and Great Ayton.

One of the officers spotted a JCB with no registration plate which caused confusion.

Man driving JCB arrested after 'low-speed' chase with police

"It seemed a rather odd time to be heading to work on a building site”, the force said.

Officers followed the vehicle and had concerns about its manner of driving.

A short time later officers attempted to stop the vehicle with blue lights and sirens but the driver didn’t want to stop.

The driver “made off on a low-speed pursuit”, according to police.

The JCB then ended up rolling into a hedge.

The driver decamped from the vehicle and left on foot “at a high speed”.

In a social media update, North Yorkshire Police said: “We scrambled further units, which included a dog unit and the police helicopter (NPAS).

“A man in his thirties from the Cleveland area was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

“The JCB was recovered and further enquires are continuing today.