Man found dead in road in Doncaster after suspected hit-and-run

A man has died in a suspected hit-and-run crash in South Yorkshire.

The 29-year-old was found dead on the A630 High Road, Warmsworth, Doncaster, on Friday night shortly before midnight.

Officers said his injuries were caused by a collision with a car.

Police are looking for a white vehicle - possibly a Seat - which left the scene.

Anyone who may have seen the car in the area or who has dashcam footage is being urged to contact police.

The man has not been identified.

However, police said his family was being supported by specialist officers.