Man from Yorkshire who secretly spied on a young woman through a hidden camera jailed

Stephen Lee, of Eastcroft Glen in the Westfield area of Sheffield, has been put behind bars after pleading guilty to voyeurism.

The 56-year-old was arrested by officers after a secret recording saw him admit to getting a "thrill" out of seeing the victim in her underwear or naked.

Lee, who also offered to pay his victim for sex, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on March 5 where he pleaded guilty to the offence of voyeurism.

On Thursday March 21, Lee was sentenced to 12 months in prison at the same court, with the defendant also made subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and a 15-year restraining order which prevents him contacting the victim.

PC Amy Shore, who was the officer in charge of the case, said: "Lee invaded this young woman's privacy and thought he could get away with capturing indecent footage of her.

"His behaviour was incredibly alarming and disturbing and I can't imagine what was going through his victim's mind when she realised what he had been doing.

"I want to commend her for her courage in coming forward and telling us about Lee's offending and I hope this sentence and the significant length of the restraining order allows her to heal and move on from must have been a traumatic time of her life.

