Man has bank card stolen while unconscious after collapsing on park bench

South Yorkshire Police has released CCTV of a man its officers would like to speak to as they investigate the theft.

At around 6pm on December 30, the 29-year-old victim suffered what police described as a 'medical episode' and was left unconscious on a bench in Weston Park.

The bank card was in the man's jacket, which was stolen as he lay prone on a bench in the park near to Sheffield city centre. It was then used fraudulently at a number of shops in the city.

Do you recognise this man?

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: "Police now want to speak to the man in the CCTV footage as he may be able to assist with enquiries.

"Do you recognise him?