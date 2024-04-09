West Yorkshire Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested over the death of Kulsuma Akter, 27, who was killed in the Westgate area of Bradford city centre on Saturday afternoon.

Officers said the man, from Oldham, was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.

Ms Akter was taken to hospital after being stabbed several times in Westgate at the junction with Drewton Road at 3.20pm on Saturday. She later died from her injuries.

The baby is safe and was not harmed in the incident, police said.

West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct because officers had contact with Ms Akter before her death, a force spokesperson confirmed.

A 23-year-old man arrested in Cheshire on suspicion of assisting an offender remains in police custody.

Members of the public and the media are being thanked for sharing appeals for information in relation to Ms Akter’s death.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a mother has lost her life in the most horrific of circumstances.

“We understand that this has caused a considerable amount of concern in the local community. Local neighbourhood policing teams are patrolling the area conducting reassurance to the community.