Man in critical condition following ‘serious assault’ after he was ejected from Yorkshire rock club

Police were called to Silver Street in Doncaster at around 9.40pm in response to an incident which is believed to have taken place outside Vintage Rock Bar.

The man was found to have sustained significant injuries in a "serious assault," South Yorkshire Police said.

Earlier in the night, the victim had been ejected from the nightclub by door staff.

Officers administered initial first aid at the scene before the victim was rushed to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service, where he remains in a critical condition.

A 40-year-old man from Worksop, a 26-year-old man from Nottingham and a 33-year-old man from Doncaster have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and remain in police custody at this time.

Police enquiries are ongoing and officers are calling for anyone who was inside or outside Vintage Rock Bar at the time and who may be able to assist the investigation to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 875 of May 1.

CCTV or mobile phone footage can be emailed to [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.