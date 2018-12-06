Man in custody after police close road in Cottingham, East Yorkshire over concern for his safety

A man is in custody after a police incident in the East Yorkshire village of Cottingham yesterday.

Police were called at 4.20pm yesterday with concerns for the safety of a man at a property in Dunswell Road.

Humberside Police closed a section of the road between Swift Caravans and Poplar House while specialist officers were deployed to try to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

A spokesperson said the man was "now safe and is in our custody".

No-one was hurt and the road was re-opened shortly before midnight.

Chief Inspector Paul Butler said: “I do appreciate the impact the closure of Dunswell Road during rush hour traffic will have had, and I want to offer my thanks to the public for their patience and understanding during this incident.

“We had to ensure that there was no imminent threat or danger to the public.

“Closing the road was a precautionary measure to maintain a level of safety and to continue to protect those in the local community. The incident has now been safely resolved.

“My thanks goes to my officers and staff for their professionalism and to everyone involved or affected.

“Our priority is always to ensure everyone’s safety and we will always look to resolve any incident as swiftly as possible and bring a situation to a safe conclusion.”