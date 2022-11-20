A man in his 40s has been rescued from a canal after he ended up in the water during an assault in Skipton and three teenagers have been arrested.

North Yorkshire Police said: “A local man in his 40s was taken to hospital after being pulled from the water just before 10pm on Friday (18 November).

“A number of people who were in the area at the time are believed to have helped recover the man from the water, with some providing care and treatment.

“Police have arrested three teenagers, all under the age of 18, on suspicion of serious assault. They are currently in custody and await questioning.

Leeds and Liverpool Canal at Skipton

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident are urging any witnesses, or anyone with information, who has not yet come forward to get in touch.

“The man was treated by ambulance crews after entering the water on the stretch of canal behind Skipton bus station.

“He remains in hospital today and his condition is described as critical.”

Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox said: “We are aware of concerns about antisocial behaviour in this part of Skipton and the public will have seen a significantly increased police presence in that area in the last two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"North Yorkshire Police are working to address these wider issues and increased policing activity will continue in the coming days.

"This is a fast-moving investigation and it is important that we hear from anyone who may have information about this serious incident.

"I would urge members of the public with information to get in touch with us immediately by calling 101 and selecting option 1.”