Man in his 70s left seriously injured in Yorkshire after collision with e-scooter whose rider didn't stop

A man in his 70s has been left seriously injured and in hospital after an e-scooter rider collided with him.

West Yorkshire Police said: “ We are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Pontefract in which a pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

“The collision occurred at around 11:10am on Bridge Street on Saturday 26 November when an electric scooter, travelling in the direction of Horsefair, collided with the pedestrian.

“The rider of the electric scooter, believed to be a young male, did not stop following the collision.

Pontefract town centre

“The pedestrian, a male in their seventies, suffered serious injuries which required substantial hospital treatment.