Man in his 70s left seriously injured in Yorkshire after collision with e-scooter whose rider didn't stop

West Yorkshire Police said: “ We are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Pontefract in which a pedestrian suffered serious injuries.
“The collision occurred at around 11:10am on Bridge Street on Saturday 26 November when an electric scooter, travelling in the direction of Horsefair, collided with the pedestrian.
“The rider of the electric scooter, believed to be a young male, did not stop following the collision.
“The pedestrian, a male in their seventies, suffered serious injuries which required substantial hospital treatment.
“Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police by phoning 101 or using the online 101 live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13220652475.”