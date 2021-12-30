Man injured in terrifying Christmas Day robbery at family home in Barnsley

South Yorkshire Police are investigating the terrifying incident on Kelvin Grove in Wombwell, Barnsley, at around 5am on December 25.

The householder, aged in his 50s, was injured and taken to hospital and a woman at the house had jewellery stolen.

Kelvin Grove, Wombwell

South Yorkshire Police said: "Witnesses described seeing three men enter the property and then leave again, fleeing downhill towards Wombwell High Street. One was described as wearing a grey hoody, while another was described as wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a green hoody. All three were said to be wearing balaclavas. It is believed a white panel van was used by the men to leave the area."

Officers are now appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant James Bailey, who is leading the investigation, said: “Someone may have seen or heard something which could be of assistance to the investigation.

“When the offenders returned home that morning it is possible that they would have had the victim’s blood on their clothing.”

Anyone with information which could assist with enquiries, who has CCTV which covered the incident or who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area around this time, is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 195 of December 25.