Man jailed after attacking and cutting woman with broken glass bottle in vicious attack

Ross Komoroczky, aged 37, from Armley, in Leeds hit his victim with a bottle and then used the broken bottle neck to further assault her.
He then stomped on her.
Komoroczky pleaded guilty to section 18 wounding with intent offences in January.
He was jailed for four years and 10 months at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, March 27.
He must serve a further three years on licence once he is released.
Detective Chief Inspector Michael Cox of the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “Komoroczky has been jailed today for what was a dreadful assault with a weapon on a female victim which left her significant injuries.
“Given the manner of his assault the consequences could easily have been worse.
“All offences involving violence against women are treated as priority offences by West Yorkshire Police as part of our wider strategy to reduce violence towards women and girls in West Yorkshire.”