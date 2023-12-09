Man jailed after biting ear off stranger who confronted him on train in Yorkshire
Marley Hollings, alongside Kyle Smith and Thomas Scott, set upon the man after he confronted them when one of them shouted ‘bomb’ on the train and threw a vape down the carriage. The three men immediately set upon the passenger, punching and kicking him as the attacked spilled across other passengers on the train.
As they attempted to drag the men off their victim Hollings, of Skipton Road, Barnoldswick, bit off half of the victim's ear and spat it out.
The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with the missing ear and had surgery in an attempt to reattach it. However, the surgery failed.
Smith, of Rowling Hollins, Colne, was arrested after the trio got off the train at Leeds station. Hollings was arrested the following day at his home address and Scott, of Meadow Lea, Keighley, contacted police and handed himself in.
Hollings, 28, was jailed for three years and nine months after admitting wounding with intent. Scott, 31, was sentenced to 18 months in jail suspended for 18 months and ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work, and Smith, 27, was handed a 15 month sentence suspended for 18 months and was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.
Both must also pay a victim surcharge of £187 and were made the subjects of a electronic tag curfew from 9pm to 6am after admitting inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.
Investigating officer DC Liam Brown, of British Transport Police, said: "This was a sickening and vicious assault and one which has left the victim not just with significant physical injuries and scarring but also seriously affected his mental health and he remains traumatised.
"This mob mentality of making others feel intimidated and uncomfortable along with a belief that they can do as they please without consequences will not be tolerated. This random violent attack has landed Hollings with a significant sentence and his cohorts with suspended sentences which, it is hoped, will prevent them from committing further acts of violence."
