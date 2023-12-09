Man jailed after biting ear off stranger who confronted him on train in Yorkshire

A man has been jailed for his part in an attack on a stranger in which he bit his ear off while on a train in Yorkshire.

Marley Hollings, alongside Kyle Smith and Thomas Scott, set upon the man after he confronted them when one of them shouted ‘bomb’ on the train and threw a vape down the carriage. The three men immediately set upon the passenger, punching and kicking him as the attacked spilled across other passengers on the train.

As they attempted to drag the men off their victim Hollings, of Skipton Road, Barnoldswick, bit off half of the victim's ear and spat it out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with the missing ear and had surgery in an attempt to reattach it. However, the surgery failed.

Marley Hollings (centre) attacked the man alongside Kyle Smith (left) and Thomas Scott (right)

Smith, of Rowling Hollins, Colne, was arrested after the trio got off the train at Leeds station. Hollings was arrested the following day at his home address and Scott, of Meadow Lea, Keighley, contacted police and handed himself in.

Hollings, 28, was jailed for three years and nine months after admitting wounding with intent. Scott, 31, was sentenced to 18 months in jail suspended for 18 months and ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work, and Smith, 27, was handed a 15 month sentence suspended for 18 months and was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

Both must also pay a victim surcharge of £187 and were made the subjects of a electronic tag curfew from 9pm to 6am after admitting inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officer DC Liam Brown, of British Transport Police, said: "This was a sickening and vicious assault and one which has left the victim not just with significant physical injuries and scarring but also seriously affected his mental health and he remains traumatised.