Man jailed after leading police on 145mph North Yorkshire chase after leaving court

A disqualified motorist who left court after being banned and then led police on a 145mph chase has been jailed for dangerous driving.

By Helen William, PA
Published 12th May 2023, 08:09 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 08:09 BST

North Yorkshire Police (NYP) said that Jason Ryder, 45, ignored calls by officers for him to stop and drove at speeds of up to 145mph, weaving in and out of traffic along the A59, A1(M) northbound and A6055 towards Northallerton on March 20, forcing other road users to take evasive action to avoid a collision with him.

Ryder was sentenced at York Crown Court on Thursday to 10 months in jail, after pleading guilty to driving while disqualified, dangerous driving and failing to stop, the force said

Ryder, of Evenwood, Bishop Auckland, Co Durham, was arrested in August 2022 for drug driving.

NYP said he was convicted of that offence on March 20 2023 at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court, where he was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ryder left the court building, got into a black Audi A3 and soon led officers on a chase.

The pursuit was stopped when police used a stinger to deflate Ryder’s car tyres.

Traffic Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “It is extremely fortunate that no-one was injured as a result of Ryder’s actions.

“Not only did he put other road users at huge risk due to the dangerous manner of his driving, he also showed a complete disregard for the judicial system.”