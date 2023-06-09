Man jailed after threatening 12-year-old boy with machete and stealing his scooter

A man has been jailed for more than four years after stealing a scooter from a 12-year-old boy in Yorkshire.

Declan Laws, of Terry Street in Hull, pulled out a machete and threatened the boy, taking an electric scooter from him on Chedale Close in the city on February 3 this year.

The 26-year-old was jailed on Friday (Jun 9) after being found guilty of robbery and possession of the machete at Hull Crown Court. The boy was not injured in the incident.

Speaking after sentencing Sergeant Downs, of Humberside Police, said: “Carrying a weapon such as a knife or machete is an extremely serious offence. I hope this sentencing serves as a warning to others that the possession of an offensive weapon in a public place will always lead to a custodial sentence.