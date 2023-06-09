All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Man jailed after threatening 12-year-old boy with machete and stealing his scooter

A man has been jailed for more than four years after stealing a scooter from a 12-year-old boy in Yorkshire.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 9th Jun 2023, 16:16 BST

Declan Laws, of Terry Street in Hull, pulled out a machete and threatened the boy, taking an electric scooter from him on Chedale Close in the city on February 3 this year.

The 26-year-old was jailed on Friday (Jun 9) after being found guilty of robbery and possession of the machete at Hull Crown Court. The boy was not injured in the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking after sentencing Sergeant Downs, of Humberside Police, said: “Carrying a weapon such as a knife or machete is an extremely serious offence. I hope this sentencing serves as a warning to others that the possession of an offensive weapon in a public place will always lead to a custodial sentence.

“Thankfully in this case no one was hurt but it could easily have been very much more serious.”

Related topics:HullHumberside Police