Man jailed for attempted murder after stabbing his young daughter 20 times

A man has been jailed for more than 23 years for attempting to murder his young daughter by stabbing her 20 times in her back, chest and limbs.

It was a ‘vicious, violent and brutal’ attack with the intention to kill her, the judge sentencing him said today.

The man appeared before Bradford Crown Court on a video link to HMP Leeds where he was remanded. He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to attempted murder.

An order was made banning publication of his name because it would lead to the identification of the child.

Bradford Crown Court

Prosecutor Nicholas Lumley KC told the court that the man attacked her in her bedroom inflicting 20 stab and puncture wounds to her back, chest and limbs. Her lungs collapsed and it was ‘pure good fortune’ that her heart wasn’t damaged.

The man had become distressed and anxious when he found out that a warrant had been issued after he had failed to attend court on charges of dangerous driving and robbery.

He told a woman: “They will be coming for me,” meaning the police.

Mr Lumley said he bought a set of knives the day before the police came to arrest him. When he didn’t answer the door they used force to gain entry.

Then they heard the child screaming ‘Daddy, no. Daddy, no.’ The man was discovered in her room holding a knife at his throat. He then blamed the police for what he had done.

Officers gave the child immediate medical assistance before she was transported to hospital.

She needed blood and plasma transfusions after losing between 20 and 30 per cent of her circulating blood volume.

A Home Office pathologist had said the outcome may have been different without prompt medical attention.

The man had slightly injured his own neck. He was silent in interview and later said he was sorry.

He was spoken of by people as being a previously excellent father, Mr Lumley said.

Two psychiatrists found that he was suffering from a depressive disorder at the time but neither recommended a medical disposal.

Mr Lumley said the attempted murder of a child was very high culpability.

The man was on bail when he used a knife several times on his own daughter. Her bedroom should have been ‘a place of absolute safety.’ The girl’s mother fought back tears as she read a victim impact statement out in court. She said it was a miracle her daughter was still alive.

“How could he do that to her?” she asked.

He was jailed for 23 years and four months and will serve two thirds of that before he is released.