Matthew Boulter, 34, of Ainslie Street, Grimsby, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency services worker, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, assault, criminal damage and two counts of battery.

Police were called on the evening of Sunday August 14 to reports that Boulter had assaulted three people and caused criminal damage outside a venue on Bethlehem Street.

But when they turned up to arrest him he punched and kicked some fencing towards a police officer, causing minor injuries.

Police dog Xander

Police dog Xander was dispatched, but Boulter bit the dog on the head and then grabbed and twisted the collar.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Crosfill said: "Assaulting emergency service workers is not acceptable, and our police dogs provide vital assistance to us. They are part of the police family.

"The earlier incidents occurred in a very public location and will have caused distress for the victims and passers-by. We want to ensure our towns are safe for people to live, work and visit, so I am pleased that Boulter was quickly arrested and sentenced for these offences.