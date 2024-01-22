Man jailed for six years after killing innocent victim in sickening one-punch attack
John Blanshard admitted manslaughter following the death of 44-year-old Carl Fullard in Hull in September 2023. Blanshard, 40, of St Paul’s Street in Hull, was jailed for six years and eight months at Hull Crown Court after punching Mr Fullard in the head in a jealous rage.
Police said Blanshard was struggling to get over the fact his ex-partner had moved on when he punched his victim in the head, leaving him with serious injuries.
Mr Fullard was taken to hospital after being attacked on Anlaby Road in Hull opposite GW Horners pub at around 6.15pm on September 9, 2023. He was treated by paramedics for a life-threatening head injury, and later died.
Speaking of Carl’s death, his mum Julie said: “You will always be missed and a tragedy that you went this way, rest in peace my son.”
Carl’s sister Lesley added: “You were a loving and caring brother and had a heart of gold, we will miss you so much.”
Detective Chief Inspector Jayne Goodens, who led the investigation for Humberside Police, said: “An unsuspecting Carl was followed by Blanshard, who in a jealous fuelled rage punched him directly in the head, causing him to collapse and go into cardiac arrest because of a catastrophic bleed to the brain.
“Unable to bear the thought that his ex-partner had moved on, John Blanshard chose to take his resent and anger out on an innocent man, ending his life with a single blow to the head.
“I’d like to thank the member of the public who attempted to save Carl’s life whilst performing CPR until the medical professionals arrived, not knowing the substantial damage that had already been caused.
“Carl’s family have been so patient throughout the course of this investigation, and I’d like to commend them for their bravery.
“Whilst the result cannot take away the pain and suffering caused, I hope that it provides them with some peace, and even just a small sense of justice that John Blanshard has taken responsibility by pleading guilty, and will spend time in prison.
“In the last two years, six men in our communities have lost their life from one punch, and many more suffer serious, life changing injuries as a result of incidents like this. “We encourage people to stop, think, and just walk away. No argument or disagreement is worth a life without a loved one. One moment of madness. One spontaneous act of rage. Multiple lives destroyed.
“We have been working with other families affected by One Punch to raise awareness of the devastating impact it has. If you or someone you know has been a victim of similar crimes, you may need further support and information to assist you through the process. You can download a copy of our victim support leaflet by visiting our website.”
