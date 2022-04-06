Nathan Waterman, 33, was jailed for five years for two assaults and a burglary after he admitted the offences at court.

The sentence was handed down on April 1, when Judge Michael Fanning described his attacks as "brutal and random".

Grimsby Crown Court heard how Waterman barged into a woman's home on Lord Street in Grimsby on March 14, 2021

He demanded drugs from the woman, who was spending Mother's Day with her family, before hitting her head against a wall and then kicking her.

Just minutes after the first attack, he got into another house on the same street and punched a man inside before brandishing a knife.

Humberside Police's PC Emma McLauchlan, who was the officer in the case, said: "This dangerous man’s actions terrified the residents of both houses, including two young children.