Tony, aged 41, was killed in a property in Parkield View at about 8.30pm on Friday, September 2.

Two men, Christopher Donaldson, 44, and Anthony Sladek, 38, both of Parkfield View, have been charged with his murder.

They have been remanded into custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (Tuesday).

Lorraine Hargreaves, 51, of Parkfield View, Ossett, has been charged with assault in connection with the investigation and will also appear before Leeds Magistrates Court.

Another man and a woman who were arrested in connection have been released under investigation.

Tony’s wife, Rachel Knight, said: “I am broken, never ever felt pain like it.”

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We have specially trained officers who are supporting Tony’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.

"Our thoughts are with his loved ones as they try to process his untimely death.

“We have been carrying out extensive enquiries over the weekend to understand the circumstances of what has taken place.

“I would continue to urge anyone who has any information that could assist us in our ongoing enquiries to please make contact.”