Man left with life threatening injuries after crash on B1210 as arrest made by police
A 19-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the B1210 and a man was arrested on the scene.
On Tuesday (Jan 30), there were reports of a collision on Habrough Road, Immingham between the junctions of Brocklesby Avenue and Calder Close at around 8.50 pm.
Humberside Police believe a white Volkswagen LT35 van was travelling towards Immingham before colliding with a pedestrian.
The 19-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment with injuries believed to be life-threatening.
Police arrested a 34-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink, driving whilst unfit through drugs and causing serious injury by careless driving.
The man remains in police custody while enquiries continue.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage – those people should contact police quoting log 482 of 30 January.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.