Man on pedal bike in critical life-threatening condition after Friday night Sheffield crash

An appeal has been launched by police after a crash that left a cyclist in a life-threatening condition.

On Friday September 29 at 6pm roads policing officers attended Rivelin Valley Road, between Hollins Lane and Hagg Hill in Sheffield for reports of a crash involving a car and 55-year-old man on a bike.

A white coloured Mazda 3 was travelling towards Sheffield when it collided with a 55-year-old cyclist travelling in the opposite direction, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a life-threatening condition.

The driver of the Mazda, a 31-year-old man, is assisting officers with their enquiries.