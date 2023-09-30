Man on pedal bike in critical life-threatening condition after Friday night Sheffield crash
On Friday September 29 at 6pm roads policing officers attended Rivelin Valley Road, between Hollins Lane and Hagg Hill in Sheffield for reports of a crash involving a car and 55-year-old man on a bike.
A white coloured Mazda 3 was travelling towards Sheffield when it collided with a 55-year-old cyclist travelling in the opposite direction, police said.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a life-threatening condition.
The driver of the Mazda, a 31-year-old man, is assisting officers with their enquiries.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of the Mazda prior to the collision, between the junction of Manchester Road and Malinbridge.”