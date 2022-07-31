North Yorkshire Police said: "On Wednesday 27 July at 10:16pm on Fulham Lane, Womersley, Selby a man was out shooting rabbits with permission.
"Two people jumped over a wall and threatened him with a machete. They have stolen his CF Moto Quadzilla quad bike, which was multicoloured black with camo-style fairings. His mini sprayer was also on the rear of the quad.
"They also took his Magic self-loading 22RF rifle.
"If you have any information that could assist with this investigation please call us on 101 and quote reference: 12220132022"