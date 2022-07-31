Man out shooting in Yorkshire village is threatened by machete-wielding thieves who stole his rifle and quad bike

A man out shooting at night in a village near Selby has had his quad bike and rifle stolen by two machete-wielding thieves.

By Grace Newton
North Yorkshire Police said: "On Wednesday 27 July at 10:16pm on Fulham Lane, Womersley, Selby a man was out shooting rabbits with permission.

"Two people jumped over a wall and threatened him with a machete. They have stolen his CF Moto Quadzilla quad bike, which was multicoloured black with camo-style fairings. His mini sprayer was also on the rear of the quad.

The stolen quad bike

"They also took his Magic self-loading 22RF rifle.

"If you have any information that could assist with this investigation please call us on 101 and quote reference: 12220132022"

The stolen rifle