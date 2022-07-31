North Yorkshire Police said: "On Wednesday 27 July at 10:16pm on Fulham Lane, Womersley, Selby a man was out shooting rabbits with permission.

"Two people jumped over a wall and threatened him with a machete. They have stolen his CF Moto Quadzilla quad bike, which was multicoloured black with camo-style fairings. His mini sprayer was also on the rear of the quad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stolen quad bike

"They also took his Magic self-loading 22RF rifle.

"If you have any information that could assist with this investigation please call us on 101 and quote reference: 12220132022"