Man's body found under flood water in Yorkshire

Have your say

A man's body has been recovered from a Yorkshire road left underwater by the recent floods.

South Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after the body of a man was recovered from Fordstead Lane in Doncaster on Saturday afternoon.

The road, between Barnby Dun and Arksey and near to the former Thorpe Marsh power station, has been underwater for more than two weeks after the River Don burst its banks and caused widespread flooding across the area.

Police would not confirm if the man's body had been in the floodwaters for several weeks.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Enquiries are underway in Doncaster after the discovery of a man’s body.

“Police were called at around 2:15pm on Saturday November 23, following reports a body had been found on Fordstead Lane, Barnby Dun, Doncaster.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”