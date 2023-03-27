Man seriously injured after being hit by a police car responding to a 999 call on pedestrian crossing in Yorkshire

A man has been seriously injured after he was struck by a police car on a 999 call while crossing the road in Hull.

Humberside Police said: “A man sustained serious and life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a police vehicle on Holderness Road at the junction with Mount Pleasant in Hull at 8.20pm on Saturday 25 March.”

Inspector Tony Tinsley said, “The marked police vehicle was responding to a report of a burglary when it was in collision with the man on a pedestrian crossing. The man was taken to hospital and he remains in a critical condition.

“A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who will be conducting an independent investigation into the circumstances.”

Holderness Road/Mount Pleasant junction pedestrian crossings

“We are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or those who may have captured it on dashcam.