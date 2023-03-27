Man seriously injured after being hit by a police car responding to a 999 call on pedestrian crossing in Yorkshire

Humberside Police said: “A man sustained serious and life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a police vehicle on Holderness Road at the junction with Mount Pleasant in Hull at 8.20pm on Saturday 25 March.”
Inspector Tony Tinsley said, “The marked police vehicle was responding to a report of a burglary when it was in collision with the man on a pedestrian crossing. The man was taken to hospital and he remains in a critical condition.
“A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who will be conducting an independent investigation into the circumstances.”
“We are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or those who may have captured it on dashcam.
“If you can help with the investigation, please call us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 563 of 25 March 2023.”