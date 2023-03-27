News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
36 minutes ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
1 hour ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
2 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
3 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond

Man seriously injured after being hit by a police car responding to a 999 call on pedestrian crossing in Yorkshire

A man has been seriously injured after he was struck by a police car on a 999 call while crossing the road in Hull.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 12:20 BST

Humberside Police said: “A man sustained serious and life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a police vehicle on Holderness Road at the junction with Mount Pleasant in Hull at 8.20pm on Saturday 25 March.”

Inspector Tony Tinsley said, “The marked police vehicle was responding to a report of a burglary when it was in collision with the man on a pedestrian crossing. The man was taken to hospital and he remains in a critical condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who will be conducting an independent investigation into the circumstances.”

Most Popular
Holderness Road/Mount Pleasant junction pedestrian crossings
Holderness Road/Mount Pleasant junction pedestrian crossings
Holderness Road/Mount Pleasant junction pedestrian crossings

“We are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or those who may have captured it on dashcam.

“If you can help with the investigation, please call us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 563 of 25 March 2023.”