Man seriously injured after car flips over during police chase in Yorkshire

A man has been seriously injured after the car he was in overturned during a police chase in Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were pursuing a black Hyundai Bayon which has been stolen from Penrith, but was in the North Yorkshire area. It was spotted on the A1(M) just after 10am on Sunday (Sep 10) and a police chase began heading east along the A59 towards York.

At around 10.20am, as it reached the outer ring road of the city, it was involved in a crash with two other vehicles and flipped over. A man in the Hyundai was found with serious injuries, while officers also found another man nearby.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is required.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses following the crash

“One man was found in the Hyundai with serious injuries. Another man was found by officers a short distance away from the collision scene. Both men were taken to hospital for treatment, one by air ambulance, the other by land ambulance.”