Man seriously injured after car flips over during police chase in Yorkshire
North Yorkshire Police said officers were pursuing a black Hyundai Bayon which has been stolen from Penrith, but was in the North Yorkshire area. It was spotted on the A1(M) just after 10am on Sunday (Sep 10) and a police chase began heading east along the A59 towards York.
At around 10.20am, as it reached the outer ring road of the city, it was involved in a crash with two other vehicles and flipped over. A man in the Hyundai was found with serious injuries, while officers also found another man nearby.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is required.
A statement from the force said: “The vehicle was located on the A1(M) shortly after 10am, and officers pursued it heading east along the A59 towards York. Just after 10.20am, as it reached the outer ring road, it was involved in a collision with two other vehicles and overturned.
“One man was found in the Hyundai with serious injuries. Another man was found by officers a short distance away from the collision scene. Both men were taken to hospital for treatment, one by air ambulance, the other by land ambulance.”
Anyone who has information or dashcam footage of the vehicle is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Investigation Team on 101, or email [email protected], quoting reference NYP-10092023-0188. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.