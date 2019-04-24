Man slashed in the neck whilst waiting for a taxi after night out

A man was stabbed in the neck when he was attacked from behind whilst in the queue for a taxi.

Police have released CCTV footage of two men they want to speak to following the attack in Barnsley.

The victim is understood to have split up a fight between his friends and another group of men hours before the attack took place on February 16.

The man was stood alone in the taxi queue at the bottom of Market Hill, when he was approached from behind and his neck was slashed.

Detectives say the weapon used was a Stanley knife.

The man was rushed to hospital where he had stitches for his wounds.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers have carried out numerous enquiries and are now looking to speak to two men in connection to the incident. The men are pictured here on CCTV walking along Wellington Street 10 to 15 minutes after the incident took place.

"We believe the men pictured could hold important information and are urging them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch."

Call police on 101 quoting investigation number 14/32891/19.