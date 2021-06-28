The 37-year-old was stabbed in the chest after a fight broke out between a group of men in the alleyway next to the Golden Skewer takeaway at around 9.30pm on Friday, June 25.

The man was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary where he received treatment for the stab wound.

He has since been released from hospital.

Police confirmed a man in his thirties and from Selby was arrested in connection with the incident.

He has since been released on conditional bail.

Detective Sergeant Emma Newton of York and Selby Criminal Investigation Department said: “We recognise that an incident of this nature is concerning and unsettling for local residents. However, I’d like to reassure people living in the area that a thorough investigation is underway and that there is no threat to the wider public.

“I’d ask any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police or anyone with information which would assist our enquiries to contact the force control room on 101 and pass that information on.