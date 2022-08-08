South Yorkshire Police said the 43-year-old man was stabbed in the back in Alderson Close, Aughton, on Friday night.
Officers were called to the scene by Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics at 7.14pm and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment, with injuries which are not life threatening.
No arrests have been made and detectives are appealing for witnesses and information
A police spokesman said: “It is alleged that the victim, a 43-year-old man, was stood on Alderson Close when he was approached by a known man and attacked, it is believed the attack was unprovoked.
“The victim suffered injuries to his back and was taken to hospital via ambulance. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”
Anyone who has information about the attack should phone 101 and quote incident number 847 of 5 August 2022.